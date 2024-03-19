An In-Depth Look At SCWorx Corp (WORX)

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) has seen 57.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.90M, closed the recent trade at $3.22 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 71.28% during that session. The WORX stock price is -347.2% off its 52-week high price of $14.40 and 64.6% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 279.04K shares.

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Sporting 71.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WORX stock price touched $3.22 or saw a rise of 22.78%. Year-to-date, SCWorx Corp shares have moved 75.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) have changed 117.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.