An In-Depth Look At SCWorx Corp (WORX)

SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) has seen 57.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.90M, closed the recent trade at $3.22 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 71.28% during that session. The WORX stock price is -347.2% off its 52-week high price of $14.40 and 64.6% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 279.04K shares.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information
Sporting 71.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WORX stock price touched $3.22 or saw a rise of 22.78%. Year-to-date, SCWorx Corp shares have moved 75.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX) have changed 117.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2300.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.
WORX Dividends
SCWorx Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between April 17 and April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SCWorx Corp (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.88% with a share float percentage of 2.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SCWorx Corp having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 7313.0 shares worth more than $43877.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4230.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25379.0 and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 6922.0 shares of worth $41531.0 while later fund manager owns 2426.0 shares of worth $9374.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.