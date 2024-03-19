An Analysis Of Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 107.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $553.52B, closed the last trade at $173.80 per share which meant it gained $10.23 on the day or 6.25% during that session. The TSLA stock price is -72.2% off its 52-week high price of $299.29 and 12.33% above the 52-week low of $152.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 102.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 105.87 million shares.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Sporting 6.25% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TSLA stock price touched $173.80 or saw a rise of 3.14%. Year-to-date, Tesla Inc shares have moved -30.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) have changed -13.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 95.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.