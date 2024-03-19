An Analysis Of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Stock

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the last trade at $8.83 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 7.16% during that session. The BTSG stock price is -37.49% off its 52-week high price of $12.14 and 11.1% above the 52-week low of $7.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 million shares.

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) trade information

Sporting 7.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTSG stock price touched $8.83 or saw a rise of 6.16%. Year-to-date, BrightSpring Health Services Inc shares have moved -19.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) have changed -17.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.