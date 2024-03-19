An Analysis Of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Stock

BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.51B, closed the last trade at $8.83 per share which meant it gained $0.59 on the day or 7.16% during that session. The BTSG stock price is -37.49% off its 52-week high price of $12.14 and 11.1% above the 52-week low of $7.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 million shares.
BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) trade information
Sporting 7.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BTSG stock price touched $8.83 or saw a rise of 6.16%. Year-to-date, BrightSpring Health Services Inc shares have moved -19.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) have changed -17.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.
BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that BrightSpring Health Services Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.90%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.31 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.91% over the past 5 years.
BTSG Dividends
BrightSpring Health Services Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 20.96% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.22% with a share float percentage of 72.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BrightSpring Health Services Inc having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company.