Amer Sports Inc. (AS)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.37B, closed the last trade at $15.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The AS stock price is -21.05% off its 52-week high price of $18.23 and 13.01% above the 52-week low of $13.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.47 million shares.

Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) trade information

Sporting -0.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AS stock price touched $15.06 or saw a rise of 9.28%. Year-to-date, Amer Sports Inc. shares have moved 12.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amer Sports Inc. (NYSE:AS) have changed -2.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.