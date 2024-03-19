Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN): What Is Good About Stock?

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 2.02 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $342.18M, closed the last trade at $0.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -2.55% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -97.62% off its 52-week high price of $1.66 and 22.62% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.54 million shares.

Sporting -2.55% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AMRN stock price touched $0.84 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corp ADR shares have moved -3.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed -31.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.45.

Amarin Corp ADR (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amarin Corp ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -566.67%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -27.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $57.3 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $54.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.93% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 6.67% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.90%.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corp ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amarin Corp ADR (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.79% with a share float percentage of 24.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amarin Corp ADR having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kynam Capital Management, LP with over 12.0 million shares worth more than $14.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Kynam Capital Management, LP held 12.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.42 million and represent 11.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.85% shares in the company for having 3.81 million shares of worth $4.53 million while later fund manager owns 0.58 million shares of worth $0.7 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.59% of company’s outstanding stock.