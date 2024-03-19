Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 14.54% Rise

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.66B, closed the recent trade at $40.63 per share which meant it gained $5.16 on the day or 14.54% during that session. The ALPN stock price is 3.35% off its 52-week high price of $39.27 and 84.27% above the 52-week low of $6.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

Sporting 14.54% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ALPN stock price touched $40.63 or saw a rise of 1.76%. Year-to-date, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc shares have moved 113.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) have changed 29.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.88.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 222.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -106.25%, compared to 11.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.60% and -37.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -53.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.37 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.56% over the past 5 years.

ALPN Dividends

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.63% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.21% with a share float percentage of 95.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alpine Immune Sciences Inc having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Decheng Capital LLC with over 7.08 million shares worth more than $289.94 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Decheng Capital LLC held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC, with the holding of over 6.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $274.59 million and represent 11.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 1.27 million shares of worth $52.04 million while later fund manager owns 1.11 million shares of worth $45.26 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.