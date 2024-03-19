Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66M, closed the recent trade at $0.56 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The AGRX stock price is -2489.29% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and 8.93% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 634.05K shares.

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AGRX stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 32.53%. Year-to-date, Agile Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -71.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have changed -53.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.