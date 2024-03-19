Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2024

Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66M, closed the recent trade at $0.56 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The AGRX stock price is -2489.29% off its 52-week high price of $14.50 and 8.93% above the 52-week low of $0.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 634.05K shares.
Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) trade information
The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AGRX stock price touched $0.56 or saw a rise of 32.53%. Year-to-date, Agile Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -71.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) have changed -53.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.28.
Agile Therapeutics Inc (AGRX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -71.43% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 85.00%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.07 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $4 million and $3.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.90% for the current quarter and 10.30% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.72% over the past 5 years.
AGRX Dividends
Agile Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 20 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.13% with a share float percentage of 10.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agile Therapeutics Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $58924.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 3.64% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 59200.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32299.0 and represent 2.00% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.69% shares in the company for having 20477.0 shares of worth $11172.0 while later fund manager owns 13235.0 shares of worth $7221.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.