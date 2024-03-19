Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Shares Have Inclined 3.17% Year To Date

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $160.00M, closed the last trade at $1.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.50% during that session. The ACET stock price is -303.08% off its 52-week high price of $7.86 and 43.59% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.
Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information
Sporting -2.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACET stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 21.37%. Year-to-date, Adicet Bio Inc shares have moved 3.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) have changed -35.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Adicet Bio Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -99.41%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.20% and 19.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -97.50%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $620k for the current quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.81% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -94.64% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.10%.
ACET Dividends
Adicet Bio Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.48% with a share float percentage of 80.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adicet Bio Inc having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 8.32 million shares worth more than $20.22 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 19.32% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 4.24 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.31 million and represent 9.85% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.28% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $2.39 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $1.37 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.59% of company’s outstanding stock.