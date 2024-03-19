Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Shares Have Inclined 3.17% Year To Date

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $160.00M, closed the last trade at $1.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.50% during that session. The ACET stock price is -303.08% off its 52-week high price of $7.86 and 43.59% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Sporting -2.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ACET stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 21.37%. Year-to-date, Adicet Bio Inc shares have moved 3.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) have changed -35.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.96.