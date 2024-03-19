Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2024

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) has a beta value of 2.40 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $333.94M, closed the last trade at $1.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.68% during that session. The ADAP stock price is -39.46% off its 52-week high price of $2.05 and 71.43% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

Sporting -0.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ADAP stock price touched $1.47 or saw a rise of 13.53%. Year-to-date, Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have moved 85.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP) have changed 17.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.8 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (ADAP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.16%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -1,100.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.63 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $47.6 million and $5.13 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -88.20% for the current quarter and 347.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -327.78% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

ADAP Dividends

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on March 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.57% with a share float percentage of 66.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc ADR having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Matrix Capital Management with over 38.97 million shares worth more than $36.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Matrix Capital Management held 25.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 17.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.89 million and represent 11.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.55% shares in the company for having 2.4 million shares of worth $2.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.84 million shares of worth $0.66 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.