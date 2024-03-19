A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.59B, closed the recent trade at $19.01 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.29% during that session. The CVE stock price is -12.41% off its 52-week high price of $21.37 and 22.72% above the 52-week low of $14.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.83 million shares.

Sporting 0.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CVE stock price touched $19.01 or saw a rise of 0.16%. Year-to-date, Cenovus Energy Inc shares have moved 14.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) have changed 9.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cenovus Energy Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.19%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 41.70% and 43.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.23 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $9.31 billion and $9.51 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.80% for the current quarter and 7.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 19.05% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 24.00%.

CVE Dividends

Cenovus Energy Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.42 at a share yield of 2.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.58% with a share float percentage of 81.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenovus Energy Inc having a total of 618 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 155.04 million shares worth more than $2.63 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Capital Research Global Investors held 8.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 147.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 billion and represent 7.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Europacific Growth Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.98% shares in the company for having 93.99 million shares of worth $1.6 billion while later fund manager owns 72.67 million shares of worth $1.23 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.85% of company’s outstanding stock.