A Detailed Analysis Of 3M Co. (MMM)

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.99B, closed the recent trade at $104.92 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The MMM stock price is -7.83% off its 52-week high price of $113.14 and 18.65% above the 52-week low of $85.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 million shares.
3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) trade information
Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MMM stock price touched $104.92 or saw a rise of 1.94%. Year-to-date, 3M Co. shares have moved -4.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) have changed 14.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
3M Co. (MMM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that 3M Co. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.74%, compared to 3.60% for the industry.
MMM Dividends
3M Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 23 and April 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 6.01 at a share yield of 5.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
3M Co. (NYSE:MMM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.86% with a share float percentage of 66.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 3M Co. having a total of 2,478 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48.72 million shares worth more than $4.88 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.83% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 39.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.98 billion and represent 7.21% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 17.46 million shares of worth $1.75 billion while later fund manager owns 13.13 million shares of worth $1.31 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.