A Detailed Analysis Of 3M Co. (MMM)

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $57.99B, closed the recent trade at $104.92 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.11% during that session. The MMM stock price is -7.83% off its 52-week high price of $113.14 and 18.65% above the 52-week low of $85.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.73 million shares.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) trade information

Sporting 0.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MMM stock price touched $104.92 or saw a rise of 1.94%. Year-to-date, 3M Co. shares have moved -4.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) have changed 14.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.85.