24.41 Gain Turns National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) has a beta value of 1.87 and has seen 5.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $508.10M, closed the recent trade at $5.25 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 24.41% during that session. The NCMI stock price is -23.62% off its 52-week high price of $6.49 and 79.05% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 376.22K shares.

National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) trade information

Sporting 24.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NCMI stock price touched $5.25 or saw a rise of 4.55%. Year-to-date, National Cinemedia Inc shares have moved 26.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) have changed 29.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.22.