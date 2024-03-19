0.91% Gain Drives BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 1.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.13B, closed the last trade at $27.81 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 0.91% during that session. The BBIO stock price is -59.37% off its 52-week high price of $44.32 and 57.75% above the 52-week low of $11.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Sporting 0.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BBIO stock price touched $27.81 or saw a rise of 5.15%. Year-to-date, BridgeBio Pharma Inc shares have moved -31.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) have changed -29.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.54.