ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 3.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43M, closed the recent trade at $0.88 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 12.11% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -10917.05% off its 52-week high price of $96.95 and 43.18% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Sporting 12.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 1.12%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -2.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed 51.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.