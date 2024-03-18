ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2024

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has a beta value of 0.65 and has seen 3.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.43M, closed the recent trade at $0.88 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 12.11% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -10917.05% off its 52-week high price of $96.95 and 43.18% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.77 million shares.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information
Sporting 12.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.88 or saw a rise of 1.12%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -2.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed 51.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.
ZVSA Dividends
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.27% with a share float percentage of 12.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $29552.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.39% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12275.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 17194.0 shares of worth $4221.0 while later fund manager owns 4076.0 shares of worth $1491.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.