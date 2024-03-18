Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) has a beta value of -2.18 and has seen 13.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.23M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -12.87% during that session. The YSG stock price is -214.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 8.16% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information
Sporting -12.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the YSG stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 21.96%. Year-to-date, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -33.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) have changed -16.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.86.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -50.20% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 228.57%, compared to 3.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.90%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $112.57 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.27 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $107.16 million and $117.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.00% for the current quarter and 2.50% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -78.54% over the past 5 years.
YSG Dividends
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between May 14 and May 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.62% with a share float percentage of 26.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 34.94 million shares worth more than $35.29 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 8.90% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with the holding of over 13.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.27 million and represent 3.35% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 4.55 million shares of worth $5.6 million while later fund manager owns 4.51 million shares of worth $5.54 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.