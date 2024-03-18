Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) has a beta value of -2.18 and has seen 13.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $182.23M, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -12.87% during that session. The YSG stock price is -214.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.54 and 8.16% above the 52-week low of $0.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Sporting -12.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the YSG stock price touched $0.49 or saw a rise of 21.96%. Year-to-date, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares have moved -33.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) have changed -16.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.86.