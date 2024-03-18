WiSA Technologies Inc (WISA): Why Is The Stock Strong?

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) has a beta value of 0.04 and has seen 31.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.60M, closed the last trade at $0.03 per share which meant it -7.72% during that session. The WISA stock price is -14433.33% off its 52-week high price of $4.36 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 62.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.09 million shares.

WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Sporting -7.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the WISA stock price touched $0.03 or saw a rise of 13.04%. Year-to-date, WiSA Technologies Inc shares have moved -76.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WiSA Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) have changed -44.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.