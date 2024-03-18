Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI)’s 20.14% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 27.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.60M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 20.14% during that session. The WIMI stock price is 2.89% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 67.63% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information
Sporting 20.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WIMI stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 7.49%. Year-to-date, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR shares have moved 113.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) have changed 81.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 143.52% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.20%.
WIMI Dividends
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.63% with a share float percentage of 10.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.45% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.22 million and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-Emerging Markets Social Core Equity. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 28988.0 shares of worth $26668.0 while later fund manager owns 27292.0 shares of worth $31931.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.