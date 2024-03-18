Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (WIMI)’s 20.14% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 27.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $132.60M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 20.14% during that session. The WIMI stock price is 2.89% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 67.63% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

Sporting 20.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WIMI stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 7.49%. Year-to-date, Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR shares have moved 113.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wimi Hologram Cloud Inc ADR (NASDAQ:WIMI) have changed 81.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.