Will WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) has a beta value of 2.87 and has seen 8.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.24M, closed the recent trade at $3.60 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 17.26% during that session. The WAVD stock price is -150.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.00 and 69.44% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53250.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.03K shares.
WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information
Sporting 17.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WAVD stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 32.08%. Year-to-date, WaveDancer Inc shares have moved 113.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) have changed 40.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 39210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
WAVD Dividends
WaveDancer Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 15.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.97% with a share float percentage of 5.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WaveDancer Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lafayette Investments, Inc with over 12480.0 shares worth more than $38064.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Lafayette Investments, Inc held 0.08% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8967.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27349.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 5242.0 shares of worth $19395.0 while later fund manager owns 3892.0 shares of worth $11870.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.