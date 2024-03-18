Will WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) has a beta value of 2.87 and has seen 8.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.24M, closed the recent trade at $3.60 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 17.26% during that session. The WAVD stock price is -150.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.00 and 69.44% above the 52-week low of $1.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 53250.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.03K shares.

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) trade information

Sporting 17.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WAVD stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 32.08%. Year-to-date, WaveDancer Inc shares have moved 113.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ:WAVD) have changed 40.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 39210.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.