Will Porch Group Inc (PRCH) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.08M, closed the last trade at $3.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -7.96% during that session. The PRCH stock price is -23.92% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 85.59% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.77 million shares.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Sporting -7.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PRCH stock price touched $3.47 or saw a rise of 19.3%. Year-to-date, Porch Group Inc shares have moved 12.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) have changed 17.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.48.