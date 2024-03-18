Will Altimmune Inc (ALT) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) has a beta value of 0.07 and has seen 14.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $529.78M, closed the last trade at $9.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.65% during that session. The ALT stock price is -50.51% off its 52-week high price of $14.84 and 78.8% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.34 million shares.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Sporting -1.65% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ALT stock price touched $9.86 or saw a rise of 14.26%. Year-to-date, Altimmune Inc shares have moved -12.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) have changed 9.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.