Why Should You Consider Adding Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) To Your Portfolio?

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) has seen 7.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33B, closed the last trade at $3.42 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 12.13% during that session. The CORZ stock price is -78.36% off its 52-week high price of $6.10 and 23.68% above the 52-week low of $2.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.60 million shares.

Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) trade information

Sporting 12.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CORZ stock price touched $3.42 or saw a rise of 18.96%. Year-to-date, Core Scientific Inc shares have moved -0.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Core Scientific Inc (NASDAQ:CORZ) have changed -10.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.