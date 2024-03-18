Why Should You Add Sabre Corp (SABR) To Your Portfolio?

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 9.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $751.39M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.21% during that session. The SABR stock price is -190.91% off its 52-week high price of $5.76 and 8.59% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.22 million shares.

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information

Sporting 4.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SABR stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corp shares have moved -55.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed -55.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.