Why Should You Add Sabre Corp (SABR) To Your Portfolio?

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 9.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $751.39M, closed the last trade at $1.98 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 4.21% during that session. The SABR stock price is -190.91% off its 52-week high price of $5.76 and 8.59% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.22 million shares.
Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) trade information
Sporting 4.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SABR stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, Sabre Corp shares have moved -55.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) have changed -55.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.32.
Sabre Corp (SABR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Sabre Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 101.92%, compared to 24.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 44.40% and 47.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.60%.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $751.37 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $756.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
SABR Dividends
Sabre Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.22% with a share float percentage of 91.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sabre Corp having a total of 366 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 56.39 million shares worth more than $111.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 14.86% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 41.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.45 million and represent 10.97% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 25.4 million shares of worth $50.29 million while later fund manager owns 12.27 million shares of worth $24.3 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.23% of company’s outstanding stock.