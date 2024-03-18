Why Should You Add Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (LXRX) To Your Portfolio?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 7.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $636.82M, closed the last trade at $2.60 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 7.00% during that session. The LXRX stock price is -45.77% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 64.62% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.59 million shares.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Sporting 7.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LXRX stock price touched $2.60 or saw a rise of 8.13%. Year-to-date, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 69.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LXRX) have changed -21.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.