Why Should You Add AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) To Your Portfolio?

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.28 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $368.40M, closed the recent trade at $3.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -4.46% during that session. The ASTS stock price is -136.67% off its 52-week high price of $7.10 and 13.67% above the 52-week low of $2.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.34 million shares.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Sporting -4.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ASTS stock price touched $3.00 or saw a rise of 11.5%. Year-to-date, AST SpaceMobile Inc shares have moved -50.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) have changed -12.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.