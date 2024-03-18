Why Should We Buy Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Stock?

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.96 and has seen 2.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $694.28M, closed the last trade at $6.90 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.47% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -17.39% off its 52-week high price of $8.10 and 67.83% above the 52-week low of $2.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.86 million shares.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Sporting 1.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JMIA stock price touched $6.90 or saw a rise of 8.85%. Year-to-date, Jumia Technologies Ag ADR shares have moved 95.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have changed 113.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.