Why Should We Buy B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Stock?

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $483.16M, closed the recent trade at $15.80 per share which meant it lost -$1.78 on the day or -10.13% during that session. The RILY stock price is -284.3% off its 52-week high price of $60.72 and 8.48% above the 52-week low of $14.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information

Sporting -10.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RILY stock price touched $15.80 or saw a rise of 26.03%. Year-to-date, B. Riley Financial Inc shares have moved -24.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) have changed -10.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.7.