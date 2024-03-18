Why Should We Buy B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Stock?

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) has a beta value of 1.53 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $483.16M, closed the recent trade at $15.80 per share which meant it lost -$1.78 on the day or -10.13% during that session. The RILY stock price is -284.3% off its 52-week high price of $60.72 and 8.48% above the 52-week low of $14.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.
B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) trade information
Sporting -10.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RILY stock price touched $15.80 or saw a rise of 26.03%. Year-to-date, B. Riley Financial Inc shares have moved -24.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) have changed -10.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.37 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.7.
RILY Dividends
B. Riley Financial Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 01 and April 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 3.50 at a share yield of 22.15%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)’s Major holders
Insiders own 46.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.76% with a share float percentage of 94.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with B. Riley Financial Inc having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.62 million shares worth more than $120.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 8.58% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.83 million and represent 3.76% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.65% shares in the company for having 1.11 million shares of worth $45.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.52 million shares of worth $23.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.