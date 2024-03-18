Why Should Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Be In Your Portfolio?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.66M, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -13.70% during that session. The RGLS stock price is -79.62% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 63.98% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information
Sporting -13.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RGLS stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 44.33%. Year-to-date, Regulus Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 64.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) have changed 42.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 54880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Regulus Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 24.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.05%, compared to 11.30% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 14.34% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.60%.
RGLS Dividends
Regulus Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.38% with a share float percentage of 18.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regulus Therapeutics Inc having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 3.88 million shares worth more than $5.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 19.89% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 2.21 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.24 million and represent 11.32% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 11.32% shares in the company for having 2.21 million shares of worth $3.44 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 million shares of worth $1.93 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 7.07% of company’s outstanding stock.