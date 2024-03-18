Why Should Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Be In Your Portfolio?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.66M, closed the last trade at $2.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.33 on the day or -13.70% during that session. The RGLS stock price is -79.62% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 63.98% above the 52-week low of $0.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.93 million shares.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) trade information

Sporting -13.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RGLS stock price touched $2.11 or saw a rise of 44.33%. Year-to-date, Regulus Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 64.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) have changed 42.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 54880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.