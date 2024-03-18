Why Should IonQ Inc (IONQ) Be In Your Portfolio?

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.94B, closed the recent trade at $9.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The IONQ stock price is -132.26% off its 52-week high price of $21.60 and 50.43% above the 52-week low of $4.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.37 million shares.

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) trade information

Sporting -0.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IONQ stock price touched $9.30 or saw a rise of 9.27%. Year-to-date, IonQ Inc shares have moved -24.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) have changed -15.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.58.