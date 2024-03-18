Why Invest In Therealreal Inc (REAL) Stock?

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has a beta value of 2.84 and has seen 1.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $330.82M, closed the last trade at $3.16 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.96% during that session. The REAL stock price is -29.75% off its 52-week high price of $4.10 and 68.35% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.70 million shares.

Sporting 0.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the REAL stock price touched $3.16 or saw a rise of 14.13%. Year-to-date, Therealreal Inc shares have moved 57.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) have changed 76.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.03.

Therealreal Inc (REAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Therealreal Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 51.72%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 58.30% and 46.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $138.49 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $138.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.67% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 38.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.60%.

REAL Dividends

Therealreal Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.20% with a share float percentage of 70.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Therealreal Inc having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Woodson Capital Management, Lp with over 4.9 million shares worth more than $10.88 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Woodson Capital Management, Lp held 4.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 4.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.28 million and represent 4.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 3.06 million shares of worth $6.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $3.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.