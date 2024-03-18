Why Invest In Hims & Hers Health Inc (HIMS) Stock?

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.27B, closed the recent trade at $15.25 per share which meant it gained $0.62 on the day or 4.24% during that session. The HIMS stock price is -0.85% off its 52-week high price of $15.38 and 62.95% above the 52-week low of $5.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 million shares.

Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Sporting 4.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HIMS stock price touched $15.25 or saw a rise of 0.85%. Year-to-date, Hims & Hers Health Inc shares have moved 71.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hims & Hers Health Inc (NYSE:HIMS) have changed 51.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.55.