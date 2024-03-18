Why Do You Need To Add Cybin Inc (CYBN) To Your Portfolio?

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 13.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.43M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 7.23% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -60.87% off its 52-week high price of $0.74 and 54.35% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.64 million shares.

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Sporting 7.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CYBN stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc shares have moved 12.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) have changed 32.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.79.