Why Do You Need To Add Cybin Inc (CYBN) To Your Portfolio?

Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) has seen 13.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $191.43M, closed the last trade at $0.46 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 7.23% during that session. The CYBN stock price is -60.87% off its 52-week high price of $0.74 and 54.35% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.64 million shares.
Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) trade information
Sporting 7.23% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CYBN stock price touched $0.46 or saw a rise of 11.94%. Year-to-date, Cybin Inc shares have moved 12.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN) have changed 32.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.79.
Cybin Inc (CYBN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cybin Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.79%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.90% and 85.70% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.39% over the past 5 years.
CYBN Dividends
Cybin Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cybin Inc (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 12.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.48% with a share float percentage of 16.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cybin Inc having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 2.16 million shares worth more than $0.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 0.84% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Simplify Asset Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.19% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Simplify Exchange Traded Fds-Simplify Propel Opportunities ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.76% shares in the company for having 1.95 million shares of worth $1.04 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.