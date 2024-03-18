Why Do You Need To Add Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) To Your Portfolio?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) has a beta value of -0.25 and has seen 2.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.88M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it 1.61% during that session. The ATXI stock price is -750.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.36 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.43 million shares.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Sporting 1.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATXI stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 13.51%. Year-to-date, Avenue Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -2.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) have changed 7.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.