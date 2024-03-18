Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Rumble Inc (RUM)?

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) has a beta value of 0.78 and has seen 3.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16B, closed the last trade at $7.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.13% during that session. The RUM stock price is -45.73% off its 52-week high price of $11.25 and 56.87% above the 52-week low of $3.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.43 million shares.

Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Sporting -0.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the RUM stock price touched $7.72 or saw a rise of 16.09%. Year-to-date, Rumble Inc shares have moved 71.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rumble Inc (NASDAQ:RUM) have changed 8.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.17.