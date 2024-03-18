Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (BTDR)?

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 4.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $884.96M, closed the last trade at $8.00 per share which meant it gained $1.54 on the day or 23.84% during that session. The BTDR stock price is -84.38% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and 65.38% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) trade information

Sporting 23.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BTDR stock price touched $8.00 or saw a rise of 0.87%. Year-to-date, Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co shares have moved -18.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bitdeer Technologies Holding Co (NASDAQ:BTDR) have changed -8.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.