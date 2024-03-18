Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR)?

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.44B, closed the recent trade at $2.24 per share which meant it 0.00% during that session. The AUR stock price is -114.73% off its 52-week high price of $4.81 and 49.11% above the 52-week low of $1.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.45 million shares.

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

The stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AUR stock price touched $2.24 or saw a rise of 4.27%. Year-to-date, Aurora Innovation Inc shares have moved -48.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) have changed -27.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.53.