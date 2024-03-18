Why Buy Stock In Zomedica Corp (ZOM)?

Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) has a beta value of 1.01 and has seen 4.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.75M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it -1.49% during that session. The ZOM stock price is -100.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.26 and 7.69% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.28 million shares.

Sporting -1.49% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ZOM stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Zomedica Corp shares have moved -33.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM) have changed -0.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 64.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.91.

Zomedica Corp (ZOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zomedica Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 31.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.16 million and $5.48 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.70% for the current quarter and 49.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.01% over the past 5 years.

ZOM Dividends

Zomedica Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between March 18 and March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zomedica Corp (AMEX:ZOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.17% with a share float percentage of 9.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Corp having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 48.9 million shares worth more than $6.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 4.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.38 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 33.69 million shares of worth $4.46 million while later fund manager owns 13.41 million shares of worth $1.78 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.