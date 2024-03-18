Why Buy Stock In VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS)?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) has a beta value of 0.67 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.40B, closed the recent trade at $4.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.59% during that session. The VFS stock price is -1801.84% off its 52-week high price of $93.00 and 6.13% above the 52-week low of $4.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

Sporting -2.59% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VFS stock price touched $4.89 or saw a rise of 6.68%. Year-to-date, VinFast Auto Ltd. shares have moved -41.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) have changed -9.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.98.