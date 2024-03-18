Why Buy Stock In Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)?

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 4.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $174.41M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -8.26% during that session. The MVST stock price is -429.09% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and -1.82% below the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.86 million shares.

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Sporting -8.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MVST stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 24.79%. Year-to-date, Microvast Holdings Inc shares have moved -60.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) have changed -40.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.88.