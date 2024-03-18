Why Acquire Shares Of Volcon Inc (VLCN)?

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) has a beta value of -0.89 and has seen 3.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.21M, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 5.68% during that session. The VLCN stock price is -53139.44% off its 52-week high price of $378.00 and 21.13% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 million shares.

Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) trade information

Sporting 5.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VLCN stock price touched $0.71 or saw a rise of 23.9%. Year-to-date, Volcon Inc shares have moved -84.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) have changed -45.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.