Why Acquire Shares Of NIO Inc ADR (NIO)?

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 13.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.95B, closed the recent trade at $5.70 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 2.15% during that session. The NIO stock price is -183.86% off its 52-week high price of $16.18 and 16.14% above the 52-week low of $4.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 57.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 62.87 million shares.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Sporting 2.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NIO stock price touched $5.70 or saw a rise of 9.52%. Year-to-date, NIO Inc ADR shares have moved -37.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) have changed -6.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 179.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.46.