When Sana Biotechnology Inc (SANA) Will Be A Good Investment?

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) has a beta value of 1.62 and has seen 2.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.96B, closed the last trade at $8.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.17 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The SANA stock price is -35.14% off its 52-week high price of $12.00 and 69.14% above the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 million shares.

Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Sporting -1.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the SANA stock price touched $8.88 or saw a rise of 11.38%. Year-to-date, Sana Biotechnology Inc shares have moved 117.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sana Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:SANA) have changed 22.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.41.