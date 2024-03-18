When QuantumScape Corp (QS) Will Be A Good Investment?

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) has a beta value of 4.80 and has seen 0.64 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.83B, closed the recent trade at $5.70 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The QS stock price is -143.16% off its 52-week high price of $13.86 and 12.46% above the 52-week low of $4.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.16 million shares.

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the QS stock price touched $5.70 or saw a rise of 7.17%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corp shares have moved -18.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corp (NYSE:QS) have changed -21.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.27.