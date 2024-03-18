When Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) Will Be A Good Investment?

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 9.66 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $9.46 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 2.16% during that session. The OCUL stock price is -19.56% off its 52-week high price of $11.31 and 78.86% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.00 million shares.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Sporting 2.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the OCUL stock price touched $9.46 or saw a rise of 8.51%. Year-to-date, Ocular Therapeutix Inc shares have moved 112.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) have changed 46.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.