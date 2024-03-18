When Is Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Going To Be Good Investment?

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 8.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $740.34M, closed the last trade at $5.29 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 6.22% during that session. The NVAX stock price is -114.74% off its 52-week high price of $11.36 and 33.27% above the 52-week low of $3.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.44 million shares.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Sporting 6.22% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NVAX stock price touched $5.29 or saw a rise of 5.7%. Year-to-date, Novavax, Inc. shares have moved 10.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) have changed 29.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 52.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.83.