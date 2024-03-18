When Is MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Going To Be Good Investment?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) has a beta value of 5.13 and has seen 2.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.19M, closed the last trade at $6.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -3.02% during that session. The HOLO stock price is -1657.39% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and 76.67% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.58 million shares.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information
Sporting -3.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HOLO stock price touched $6.43 or saw a rise of 25.06%. Year-to-date, MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares have moved 81.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) have changed -71.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -51.29% over the past 6 months.
HOLO Dividends
MicroCloud Hologram Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 69.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.19% with a share float percentage of 0.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroCloud Hologram Inc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 2883.0 shares worth more than $18537.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 3298.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21206.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 28830.0 shares of worth $0.19 million while later fund manager owns 106.0 shares of worth $681.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.