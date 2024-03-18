When Is MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Going To Be Good Investment?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) has a beta value of 5.13 and has seen 2.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.19M, closed the last trade at $6.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -3.02% during that session. The HOLO stock price is -1657.39% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and 76.67% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.58 million shares.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

Sporting -3.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HOLO stock price touched $6.43 or saw a rise of 25.06%. Year-to-date, MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares have moved 81.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) have changed -71.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.