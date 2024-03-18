When Does Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Become A Good Investment?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $383.07M, closed the last trade at $4.97 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.30% during that session. The TNYA stock price is -62.78% off its 52-week high price of $8.09 and 66.6% above the 52-week low of $1.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 616.98K shares.

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information

Sporting 4.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TNYA stock price touched $4.97 or saw a rise of 23.18%. Year-to-date, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 53.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) have changed -9.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.