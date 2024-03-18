When Does Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Become A Good Investment?

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $383.07M, closed the last trade at $4.97 per share which meant it gained $0.2 on the day or 4.30% during that session. The TNYA stock price is -62.78% off its 52-week high price of $8.09 and 66.6% above the 52-week low of $1.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 616.98K shares.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) trade information
Sporting 4.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the TNYA stock price touched $4.97 or saw a rise of 23.18%. Year-to-date, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 53.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA) have changed -9.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Tenaya Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.37% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 39.13%, compared to 13.60% for the industry.
TNYA Dividends
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNYA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.71% with a share float percentage of 79.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenaya Therapeutics Inc having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Column Group LLC with over 9.4 million shares worth more than $55.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Column Group LLC held 13.85% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Casdin Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 6.38 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.46 million and represent 9.40% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.58% shares in the company for having 2.43 million shares of worth $14.26 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 million shares of worth $5.72 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.