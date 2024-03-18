When Does Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Become A Good Investment?

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 28.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.55M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.79% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -1714.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.27 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 76.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.82 million shares.
Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information
Sporting -6.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JAGX stock price touched $0.07 or saw a rise of 15.66%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc shares have moved -53.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -13.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.
Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Jaguar Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -77.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.89%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.00%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.61 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 80.25% over the past 5 years.
JAGX Dividends
Jaguar Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 22 and March 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.03% with a share float percentage of 2.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jaguar Health Inc having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.19 million shares worth more than $13533.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.38% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13463.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 0.19 million shares of worth $13463.0 while later fund manager owns 97435.0 shares of worth $6820.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.