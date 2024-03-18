When Does Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Become A Good Investment?

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 28.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.55M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.79% during that session. The JAGX stock price is -1714.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.27 and 28.57% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 76.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.82 million shares.

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Sporting -6.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JAGX stock price touched $0.07 or saw a rise of 15.66%. Year-to-date, Jaguar Health Inc shares have moved -53.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) have changed -13.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.