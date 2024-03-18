When Does Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) Become A Good Investment?

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.52M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant it -0.08% during that session. The COSM stock price is -447.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.05 and 6.76% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 310.74K shares.
Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information
Sporting -0.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COSM stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 13.95%. Year-to-date, Cosmos Health Inc shares have moved -47.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) have changed -9.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.
Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Cosmos Health Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 98.07%, compared to 11.30% for the industry.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.75 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.04% over the past 5 years.
COSM Dividends
Cosmos Health Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 11 and April 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 13.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.62% with a share float percentage of 13.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cosmos Health Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 2.75% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 95111.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.90% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.4 million while later fund manager owns 53222.0 shares of worth $0.18 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.50% of company’s outstanding stock.