When Does Cosmos Health Inc (COSM) Become A Good Investment?

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.52M, closed the recent trade at $0.74 per share which meant it -0.08% during that session. The COSM stock price is -447.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.05 and 6.76% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 310.74K shares.

Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) trade information

Sporting -0.08% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the COSM stock price touched $0.74 or saw a rise of 13.95%. Year-to-date, Cosmos Health Inc shares have moved -47.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cosmos Health Inc (NASDAQ:COSM) have changed -9.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.07.