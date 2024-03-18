What Is So Great About PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT)?

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 2.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $877.58M, closed the last trade at $5.34 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The PCT stock price is -122.66% off its 52-week high price of $11.89 and 55.43% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PCT stock price touched $5.34 or saw a rise of 2.38%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc shares have moved 31.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed 8.54%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.23.