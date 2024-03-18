What Is So Great About Microvision Inc. (MVIS)?

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has a beta value of 3.04 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $366.25M, closed the recent trade at $1.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -2.06% during that session. The MVIS stock price is -336.17% off its 52-week high price of $8.20 and 3.19% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

Sporting -2.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MVIS stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 21.67%. Year-to-date, Microvision Inc. shares have moved -29.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) have changed -21.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 24.57.

Microvision Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Microvision Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8.89%, compared to -13.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $750k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $200k and $800k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 275.00% for the current quarter and 100.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.75% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -14.44% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

MVIS Dividends

Microvision Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.50% with a share float percentage of 32.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microvision Inc. having a total of 203 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.52 million shares worth more than $66.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 7.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 13.08 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.92 million and represent 6.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 5.66 million shares of worth $25.93 million while later fund manager owns 4.0 million shares of worth $10.08 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.